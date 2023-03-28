We salute Ross Buzzuro - Chief Ross C. Buzzuro is a true hero, having dedicated his life to serving and protecting the community. Since 1985, he has tirelessly worked his way up the ranks from a police cadet to the Chief of Police of the Ocean City Police Department, where he oversees a team of brave officers, civilians, and seasonal staff. Buzzuro's commitment to law enforcement is evident through his efforts to develop innovative crime prevention strategies and build strong partnerships within the community. His selfless devotion to protecting others is an inspiration to us all.
