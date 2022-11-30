We salute Ryan Mock - Ryan currently holds the position of Deputy Chief at the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company. He has previously held the positions of 1st Assistant Chief, 2nd Assistant Chief, Chief, and Lieutenant. Ryan has been awarded multiple awards including the Hurst - Jaws of Life from Green Cross, IR Phoenix Award for EMS, IR Incident Top Responder, IR Firefighter of the Year, and the IR Henry C. Warrington Award. He is an asset to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company and the community.