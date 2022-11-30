Milton, DE (19968)

Today

A steady rain this morning. Windy with showers continuing this afternoon. High 63F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 31F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph.