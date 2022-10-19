Scott Veasey

We salute Scott Veasey - Scott loves to help others and is a life member with Millsboro Fire Company and has held many positions. In 2006, Scott joined the Delaware wildland fire team and enjoys going out on assignment. Scott became an EMT to expand his skills so he could help even more people in 2015. He has also been a scout leader for 20 years and helped many young men. He loves to give back to his community. Thank you for your service to the community.

Recommended for you