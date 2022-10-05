stevemills

We salute Steve Mills - Steve is a life member of the Hurlock Fire Department. He was captain, lieutenant, vice president, president, and chief of the Hurlock Fire Department. He is currently working full-time as a deputy for the k for almost 5 years. He also has his Paramedic license. So, on his off days with the Sheriff's office, he will work for the Dorchester County EMS.

