We salute Wade Fletcher - Wade's unwavering dedication to serving his community as a local hero is truly inspiring. Long before the COVID-19 pandemic, he has worked tirelessly around the clock at multiple fire companies, ensuring that they have the necessary coverage to keep his community safe. Despite the challenges posed by the pandemic, Wade has continued to put himself on the front lines, risking his own health and safety to help others. It is clear that Wade loves what he does, and this passion drives him to work as much as he can. However, this often means sacrificing time with his family, as he is frequently away from home on the job. Despite these challenges, Wade remains committed to his calling and continues to serve his community with honor and distinction.
