We salute William Baker - William Baker started being a volunteer fireman when he was a teenager. His love for the fire service led him to a career with the Delaware State Fire School. When he is not volunteering or working full time for the State of Delaware, he is enjoying time with his wife LuAnn, daughter Riley and his fur baby Gracie.
