We salute Yvette Rode - Yvette is a compassionate and skilled paramedic who has made a significant impact in her community. Yvette's dedication to improving the health and well-being of her community is inspiring, and she has played a crucial role in bringing Mobile Integrated Health to Ocean City. Her selflessness and commitment to her patients have earned her the respect and admiration of her colleagues, making her a role model for other healthcare providers to follow and Paramedic of the Year for 2022.
