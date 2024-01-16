"We've pass this legislation, we listened to the overwhelming majority of Delawareans who said that they wanted a safe, regulated and legal market for cannabis. We passed that bill. Of course every locality has the authority to make policies as it relates to their own locality, and if certain jurisdictions in Delaware are deciding not to take advantage of this new legal, regulated market, that's within their purview."
"It might not be the way I would vote if I were on that town or city council, but it is their right under Delaware's laws to be able to make a determination about what businesses are allowed within their jurisdiction. I wouldn't vote for that necessarily if I was on that city council or town council."
"I believe what we're proposing here is a safe, regulated market that provides an opportunity for recreational cannabis users to get products legally and safely that they know are tested, that they know aren't laced with any more serious substance or dangerous substance. I think it's when you try to prohibit it, because you prohibit the sale in your borders, you probably only feed a black market which is exactly what we were trying to undermine with the legislation. But, it certainly is their right and they're allowed to do so."