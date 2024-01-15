"To make sure that when we do so, we recognize that multi-use is important, that density is important. We've got to make sure that we have the kind of utilities and public transport that people need if they live, so unfettered development without thoughtful approach to both environmental consequences and community consequences is an approach that doesn't serve anyone well."
"We do know that, in order to bring down the cost of housing in all parts of the state, we need to have more housing, and more affordable housing, available. But again, that doesn't need to be at the expense of open space."
"We've got a lot of commercial space that can be redeveloped into residential. We've certainly got the opportunity that, when new development occurs, that sometimes that development is a little denser, that it might be multifamily dwellings, that it might be semi-detached homes rather than all single family detached homes."
"That helps to reduce the sprawl that we see. It helps to bring down the cost of housing, and, when coupled with a thoughtful approach to the wraparound issues of utilities and public transportation, can ensure that we maintain the quality of life that we love in the state while also addressing the housing shortage that we do have."