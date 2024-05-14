DELAWARE
Cape Henlopen, Milford, Laurel, Seaford, Caesar Rodney, Capital and Smyrna will not be holding school board elections because of a state code that states, in the event there is only one candidate, the Department of Elections shall declare the candidate elected and not hold an election for that seat.
The following are unofficial results from the State of Delaware Department of Elections.
Indian River
District 4
- Joshua W. Hudson- 343
- 492- Anita West-Werner- WINNER
Woodbridge
At-large
- 401-John Campbell-WINNER
- Brian Swain- 231
- Kristie Thomas- 52
Delmar
At-large
- 385-Russell R. Smart- WINNER
- Dawn M. Turner- 178
Lake Forest
At-large
- David Walter Mazur- 68
- 222-Sarah R. Starkey- WINNER
MARYLAND
Worcester
Commissioner District 5
- John E. Huber, IV- 236
- Dorothy Shelton Leslie- 631
- Elena McComas- 561
Dorchester
Councilmanic District 1
- Brandy Dawson Cumberland- 348
- Michael D. Diaz, Sr.- 384
- Lucas A. Thorpe- 214
Councilmanic District 5
- Jerome J. Harris- 132
- Michael Hartford- 142
- Christopher M. Wheedleton- 414
Talbot
District 2
- Candace N. Henry- 368
- Connie Loveland- 129
- Ann C. O'Connor- 265