DELAWARE

Cape Henlopen, Milford, Laurel, Seaford, Caesar Rodney, Capital and Smyrna will not be holding school board elections because of a state code that states, in the event there is only one candidate, the Department of Elections shall declare the candidate elected and not hold an election for that seat.

The following are unofficial results from the State of Delaware Department of Elections.

Indian River

District 4

  • Joshua W. Hudson- 343
  • 492- Anita West-Werner- WINNER

Woodbridge

At-large

  • 401-John Campbell-WINNER
  • Brian Swain- 231
  • Kristie Thomas- 52

Delmar

At-large

  • 385-Russell R. Smart- WINNER
  • Dawn M. Turner- 178

Lake Forest

At-large

  • David Walter Mazur- 68
  • 222-Sarah R. Starkey- WINNER

MARYLAND

Worcester

Commissioner District 5

  • John E. Huber, IV- 236
  • Dorothy Shelton Leslie- 631
  • Elena McComas- 561

Dorchester

Councilmanic District 1

  • Brandy Dawson Cumberland- 348
  • Michael D. Diaz, Sr.- 384
  • Lucas A. Thorpe- 214

Councilmanic District 5

  • Jerome J. Harris- 132
  • Michael Hartford- 142
  • Christopher M. Wheedleton- 414

Talbot

District 2

  • Candace N. Henry- 368
  • Connie Loveland- 129
  • Ann C. O'Connor- 265

 

