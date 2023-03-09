Slaughter Beach Looking Into Solutions To Speeding Problems

SLAUGHTER BEACH, Del.- Slaughter Beach Town Council is looking into solutions for speeding problems.
Mayor Bob Wood says the issue has been around for a long time.
"We're a little bit of an older town," he said. "But we have people walking their dogs, taking a walk, riding their bikes. So it makes people nervous when they're coming down here that fast."
Slaughter Beach is unique in the fact that it only has one main road in town- Bay Avenue. Slaughter Beach does not have sidewalks, adding to the concern of the council and neighbors.
Wood says that drivers that when come off Slaughter Beach Road into town, don't realize there's a speed limit change. They often continue to go through Bay Avenue at high speeds.
There are some speed humps and signs on the road, but Wood says since bay avenue is a state road, adding more signs and speed humps is something that isn't entirely in the town's control. But those are options the council is looking into to slow things down.
The town council is expected to discuss the speeding issue in their next meeting March 13th.