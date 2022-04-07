DELAWARE--For the first time since the indictment, Delaware State Auditor and former Rehoboth Beach Commissioner Kathy McGuiness appeared in court for a hearing Thursday morning.
'State v. Kathleen McGuiness' took place in the Superior Court at 10:30 a.m. in Wilmington and lasted just short of two hours.
McGuiness was indicted on five criminal charges last October for the alleged misuse of public funds, including: violation of the state's official code of conduct, felony theft, non compliance with procurement law, official misconduct, and witness intimidation.
McGuiness recently filed a motion on March 11 asking Judge Carpenter to dismiss the act of intimidation offense. The judge however, did not make any rulings at the hearing Thursday. The motion was discussed, but not formerly considered.
McGuiness continues to deny all accusations against her.
Just last week McGuiness was re-indicted to add new details and evidence to those already existing charges.
The Delaware Department of Justice said the investigation began a year ago, after about 12 whistleblowers came forward.
Her trial is currently scheduled to begin on May 16, but Judge Carpenter alluded that the date set might not be realistic, and there could potentially be another hearing prior to the trial.
If convicted on all counts, Katherine McGuiness could face up to 13 years in prison.