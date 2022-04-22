...Enhanced Threat for Fire Spread Today...
The combination of lower humidity values, breezy conditions, and
drying fine fuels will lead to an enhanced threat for fire spread
today across portions of eastern Pennsylvania, New Jersey,
Delaware, and eastern Maryland. Relative humidity values are
forecast to drop into the 20s to around 30 percent, while winds
will gust out of the northwest around 20 to 25 mph at times.
Residents are urged to exercise caution handling any potential
ignition source, including machinery, cigarettes, and matches. Be
sure to properly discard all smoking materials. Any dry grasses
and tree litter that ignites will have the potential to spread
fire quickly.
For more information about wildfire danger, burn restrictions, and
wildfire prevention and education, please visit your state
forestry or environmental protection website.