MILFORD, Del. - A man who stole tips from four businesses in Milford in early March was arrested by the Milford Police Department.
According to police, 25-year-old Joshua Watson of Millsboro entered a local business in the 900 block of North DuPont Boulevard around 7:30 p.m. on March 4 and removed the tip jar from the store's counter before running away with the money. He did the same thing at Sabor Latino on March 5. The investigation identified two other businesses where similar incidents occurred, though police say they denied prosecution.
Watson was taken into custody and charged with two counts of theft under $1,500. Police say he was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.