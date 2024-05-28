Francis Scott Key Bridge Progress

Courtesy of the Maryland State Police Aviation Command.

BALTIMORE, Md.- New photos released show the progress of the Francis Scott Key Bridge, as less steel wreckage remains in the Baltimore Fort McHenry Federal Channel.

According to the Unified Command, a 400-foot-wide swath of the federal channel was cleared May 20, permitting all pre-collapse, deep-draft commercial boats in the Port of Baltimore.

The Unified Command says that they continue to clear wreckage from the bottom of the Patapsco River, hoping to fully restore the channel to its original 700-foot width and 50-foot depth sometime between June 8 and 10.
