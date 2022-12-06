ROXANA, Del. – The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) has announced that crews will be converting a two-way stop at the intersection of South Route 17 on Roxana Road and Daisey Road to an All Way Stop with new signs and pavement markings.
DelDOT says the work will begin at 9 a.m. and until 3 p.m. on Wednesday, December 14th, 2022, pending weather.
Flaggers will be on-site to direct drivers at the intersection.
Drivers are advised to use caution for workers and reduce their speed in work zones.