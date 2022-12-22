CAMBRIDGE, Md. - Two dogs have died and one is unaccounted for after a fire that took place at a house on Algonquin Road in Cambridge Wednesday afternoon, says the Maryland Office of the State Fire Marshal.
They say the fire broke out around 3 p.m., when hot embers ignited a plastic container that was used to store ash from their wood stove. Once the ash was lit, it spread to the fence, and then to the house.
The Fire Marshal says it took 30 firefighters 45 minutes to control the fire, with it causing an estimated $300,000 in damage during that time.
Though no humans were injured, the Fire Marshal says that two dogs died in the fire, with one still unaccounted for.
State Fire Marshal Geraci reminds Marylanders not to use paper bags, plastic containers, or cardboard boxes to store ash from a wood stove or fireflace.