Two Sussex County Drug Rehabilitation Homes Looking To Expand

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Two drug rehabilitation homes in Seaford and Harbeson are looking to expand the number of available beds for those seeking help.
But some neighbors are pushing back against this proposition.
The house in Harbeson, operated by Attack Addiction, is looking to add six more beds on top of its' current ten, while the Seaford house, operated by Impact Life, Inc. is looking to have three more beds. It also currently has ten.
Don Keister with Attack Addiction says the overdose epidemic is dire.
"There were 85 deaths in Sussex County the first three quarters of last year," he said. "We do know there's a need and if we're able to provide that for residents of Sussex County, then we feel we should try to do that."
Neighbors near the Attack Addiction house had lots of concerns with the expansion, including safety and simply believing it does not belong in the neighborhood.
The requests for more beds currently is on Sussex County Council's agenda for future discussion.