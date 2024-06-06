A deep upper trough accompanied by a nearly vertically stacked low-pressure system will affect our region as it meanders around southern Canada and the northern Great Lakes. This system will push a cold front through Delmarva, Coastal Sussex County, Ocean City, MD, and Cambridge by Thursday into Thursday evening.
Current guidance indicates a high likelihood of concentrated showers and thunderstorms moving through the area Thursday afternoon into the evening. These showers and thunderstorms are expected to cease Thursday night as the cold front moves offshore. Thursday's high temperatures will reach the low to mid-80s, depending on the extent of cloud clearing. As the cold front passes, Thursday night will bring cooler lows, ranging from the upper 50s to mid-60s.