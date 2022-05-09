Tony was in the SS Pueblo. His ship was captured during the Vietnam war. Tony and his shipmates were Prisoners of war in North Korea for 11 months. Tony, like many members of the crew, suffers from PTSD to this day. Tony lives in Milton with his fiancé Linda and his black lab Lilly.
Trending Now
-
Bad Hair Day Opens at Sussex Consortium
-
Experts Say Nor'easter Could Hit Delaware Coast This Weekend
-
St. Edmund's Catholic Church Warns Of Potential Disruption
-
A Small Business Owner Gets Scammed After Buying a Fake Vendor Ticket For An Event In Lewes
-
Oak Orchard & Riverdale Homeowners Voice Concerns Over Trees Removed & Potential Development