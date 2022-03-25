Bill was 18 when he enlisted in the 2nd Battalion 1st Marines. He was with the Military police in Norfolk, Va. He served in Vietnam for 2 years. After returning home, he joined the Prince George’s County police stationed in Many different stations throughout his 28 years on the force. He is a father of 4, Grandfather to 11, and Has 3 Great Grandchildren. His wife Betty of 45 years and his children and all the family would like to thank him for his service.
