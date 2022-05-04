Bob Schneider bravely served in the U.S. Army in the air and on the ground from 1967-1971 in Vietnam as well as Japan. He was a Morse code specialist responsible for copying down enemy transmissions to help determine troop movements and call frequencies. Thank you, Mr. Bob, for your service!
