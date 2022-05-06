David Burton - square.png

 Mr. Burton served in the U.S. Army as a member of the Infantry Unit, from September 1967 - July 1969. He was stationed in Lai Khe, Vietnam. He experienced many physically and mentally challenging situations during his time in Vietnam. After his time in the Service, Dave Burton became a history teacher at Delmar High School, and impacted innumerable students and staff. Advice that Mr. Burton expresses is, “Make sure you have a plan in life. Ask yourself, where do you want to go?”

