Delbert Ross is a Life Member of the Houston Volunteer Fire Company in Houston, De. He currently serves as Fire Chief but has held many previous officer roles, as well as positions of the Board of Directors. He is well known in the community, and by many people, he serves along with. A lot of them can all agree that he is a profound leader and a professional in his field. He is also a Fire/EMS Dispatcher for the Kent County 911 Center. The community appreciates and thanks to him for his service!
