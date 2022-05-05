Dr. Kennan is a veteran who served in the U.S. Air Force from 1954 -1959. A very patriotic man, he shared, “I am very much a patriot, & I believe in this country." Dr. Kennan experienced some extensive training & intense moments as a pilot - from a "flame-out" to needing to be "up in the air" in 5-minutes at the sound of a horn. Dr. Kennan said, “In this world, we all have a part to play.”
