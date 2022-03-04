GG has been serving his community as a member of the Millsboro Fire Company since 2007. He is also a member of the Sussex County Technical Rescue Team. He has also served as Fire Police. When he is not responding to fire calls you can find him enjoying time with his wife and daughter.
