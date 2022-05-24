Greg is a FF/EMT with Laurel Fire Department and Greenwood Fire Department. Greg proudly serves his community and takes any opportunity he can to make a difference in someone’s life. Greg is always looking for new opportunities to learn and grow in the fire and EMS service. Greg took the time to show a small child the fire engine after getting a toilet seat off the child’s head. This is only one example of a time when Greg was a local hero. Thank you Greg for being a local hero.
