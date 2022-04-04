Hunter is active in the Frankford Volunteer fire company for 18 years. He has held positions such as Chief, Deputy, Assistant Chief, VP, and Ambulance Captain during this time. Also has served as Director for Sussex County for the State Fire Chiefs Association, President of Sussex County Chiefs Association, President of Sussex County Volunteer Firefighters Association, Director for Sussex County for Delaware Volunteer Firefighter Association. He has received the president award, Fire Chief’s award, and life-saving award from Sussex county Ems.