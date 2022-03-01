Jeremy joined the Army at the age of 18; it’s something he always wanted to do. He was a good kid and wanted to follow in his Uncle's footsteps. He never met a person he didn't like; unfortunately, he was killed in Samarra, Iraq, by an I.E.D. at the age of 24. He died serving his Country.
