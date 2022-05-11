Dr. Gerald Thompson graduated from Dover HS in 1965. By 1967, he was in Vietnam serving as an 82nd Airborne Ranger LRRP attached to 173rd Infantry, 23rd Infantry, and Americal division. On Aug. 18, 1968, Jerry left Vietnam and met a beautiful girl who became the love of his life, Colleen Ann Connell. In 1972, Jerry started at Milford High School as the music teacher and band director. Jerry dedicated his life to sharing the joy of music with generations of students. He will be missed dearly!
