Chief Pridemore joined the Clayton Fire Company in January 1991 as a regular member “stating he wanted to serve the community he lived in”. Chief Pridemore Served the Clayton Fire Company in many offices, currently serving as the Fire Chief. Chief Pridemore was injured in a fall at the station on March 7, 2022 and passed away on March 8, 2022. He is survived by his wife Kimberly, two children and grandchild. Chief Pridemore will be always be remembered greatly missed by all.
