John has been a member of the Bridgeville volunteer fire company since joining at 16 yrs old. He is on the frontline alongside his twin sister Katie and their father John. He helps to teach fire safety to members of the community. He had the opportunity last Christmas to play a very important part in the Company’s first Community Christmas event.
