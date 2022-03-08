With 20 years in the US ARMY, Jonathan retired as a “chief warrant officer 3” pilot flying Blackhawk in the Afghanistan and Iraq war. He was also a medic in the US Army. He now is a pilot in charge for the Maryland State Police and loves flying & works with a great team of First Responders!!
Trending Now
-
City Of Lewes Reaches Settlement On Fishers Cove
-
Former Milford Doctor Receives 20 Year Sentence For Opioid Distribution
-
Inlet Bridge to Change Colors for Ukraine
-
Five Roundabouts, Four Lanes Among Proposed Changes to King's Highway
-
Protestors Boycott Columbia Care, Want New Bill To Legalize Adult-Use Marijuana