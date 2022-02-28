Katie joined the Bridgeville fire co at 16 yrs alongside her twin brother John II and their father, John. Before becoming a firefighter, Katie learned fire safety at an early age. She is a former Miss Delmarva Fire Prevention Queen. She continues to help promote fire safety in her community. Katie is known for taking a lot of pictures of her fellow Fire crews at work and play. Katie takes a lot of pride in being one of 3 active female firefighters in her company.
