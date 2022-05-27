Keith has done EMS for over fourth years volunteer and career, he has gotten Joshua M Freeman, Ralph W Burbage, Sussex county EMT of the year from Station 101 and 105
Cloudy this morning with thunderstorms developing this afternoon. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High near 80F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..
Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Updated: May 27, 2022 @ 12:18 pm
...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce visibility to 1/4 NM or less. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters north of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...Until 1 PM EDT this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must navigate, proceed with caution. Use proper fog signals. Make sure all running lights are on. Remember to use your radar and compass. &&