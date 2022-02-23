Logan is the person you wish to show up if you have an emergency situation. He stands tall in his field and is so dedicated, and has many life-saving phoenix awards. He has volunteered as a Foreman since 14 years of age. Now at 27, and a father of two, his peers highly regard him due to his dedication to our community and his family.
