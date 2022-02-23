Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM EST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts to around 25 kt becoming west to northwest. Choppy waters. * WHERE...Delaware Bay. * WHEN...Until 1 AM EST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Winds will shift this afternoon with the passage of a strong cold front. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&