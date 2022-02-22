We salute Marie Hudson - Marie Hudson is a firefighter and EMT for the Frankford Volunteer Fire Company. Marie mainly enjoys using her EMT card as a volunteer and is a true example of a servant and a redeemed life. . She is a special person to those who know her!
