Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EDT THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Dense fog will reduce the visibility to 1 NM or less. * WHERE...Delaware Bay. * WHEN...Until 1:00 PM this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Low visibility will make navigation difficult. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The visibility may not improve in much of the area for this afternoon, and it will likely lower again for tonight. As a result, the advisory may need to be extended again. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you will be navigating, proceed with extreme caution. Use proper fog signals and make sure all running lights are on. &&