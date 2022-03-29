Naomi Donohoe - square.png

Naomi is a 100% disabled Veteran who served in Korea. Naomi has suffered many tragedies. In 2018, Naomi lost her 17-year-old Daughter Nevaeh in a head-on collision. Over the next 3 years, Naomi lost her mother, grandmother, and father. Despite all her heartbreak, Naomi is a loving sweet person who gives to everyone.

