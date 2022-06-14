...COASTAL FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO
1 AM EDT WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Up to one foot of inundation above ground level
expected in low-lying areas near shorelines and tidal
waterways.
* WHERE...In New Jersey, Atlantic, Cape May, Atlantic Coastal
Cape May and Coastal Atlantic. In Delaware, Inland Sussex and
Delaware Beaches.
* WHEN...From 7 PM this evening to 1 AM EDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...At this level, flooding begins on the most
vulnerable roads in coastal and bayside communities, and along
inland tidal waterways. Some partial or full road closures are
possible.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Additional coastal flooding may occur with
the evening high tide again on Wednesday with the full moon
occuring today.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Coastal Flood Advisory means that minor tidal flooding is
expected. Minor tidal flooding often results in some road
closures. Usually, the most vulnerable roadways will flood.
Do not leave your vehicle at a location that is prone to tidal
flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flood waters. The
water may be deeper than you think it is. You will be putting
yourself in danger and your vehicle may be damaged, leading to
costly repairs.
Visit the Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service at
water.weather.gov/ahps for additional water level and flood
impact information for your local tide gauge.
&&
Time of high total tides are approximate to the nearest hour.
Delaware Bay at Lewes
MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft
MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft
Total Total Departure
Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood
ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact
-------- --------- --------- --------- --------
14/09 AM 4.6 -0.0 0.6 None
14/10 PM 6.4 1.8 0.7 Minor
15/10 AM 4.6 -0.0 0.6 None
15/10 PM 6.7 2.0 1.0 Minor
16/11 AM 4.7 0.0 0.7 None
16/11 PM 6.1 1.5 0.5 Minor
Atlantic Ocean at Atlantic City
MLLW Categories - Minor 6.0 ft, Moderate 7.0 ft, Major 8.0 ft
MHHW Categories - Minor 1.4 ft, Moderate 2.4 ft, Major 3.4 ft
Total Total Departure
Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood
ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact
-------- --------- --------- --------- --------
14/08 AM 4.6 0.0 0.6 None
14/08 PM 6.3 1.7 0.7 Minor
15/09 AM 4.5 -0.1 0.5 None
15/09 PM 6.6 2.0 0.9 Minor
16/10 AM 4.6 0.0 0.6 None
16/10 PM 6.0 1.4 0.5 Minor
Great Egg Harbor Bay at Ocean City
MLLW Categories - Minor 5.3 ft, Moderate 6.3 ft, Major 7.3 ft
MHHW Categories - Minor 1.3 ft, Moderate 2.3 ft, Major 3.3 ft
Total Total Departure
Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood
ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact
-------- --------- --------- --------- --------
14/08 AM 4.0 0.0 0.3 None
14/09 PM 5.7 1.7 0.4 Minor
15/09 AM 4.1 0.1 0.4 None
15/10 PM 6.0 2.0 0.7 Minor
16/10 AM 4.2 0.2 0.5 None
16/11 PM 5.4 1.4 0.2 Minor
Cape May Harbor at Cape May
MLLW Categories - Minor 6.2 ft, Moderate 7.2 ft, Major 8.2 ft
MHHW Categories - Minor 1.1 ft, Moderate 2.1 ft, Major 3.1 ft
Total Total Departure
Day/Time Tide Tide from Norm Flood
ft MLLW ft MHHW ft Impact
-------- --------- --------- --------- --------
14/08 AM 4.9 -0.2 0.5 None
14/09 PM 6.9 1.8 0.6 Minor
15/09 AM 5.0 -0.1 0.6 None
15/10 PM 7.3 2.2 1.0 Moderate
16/10 AM 5.1 0.0 0.7 None
16/11 PM 6.6 1.5 0.4 Minor
&&