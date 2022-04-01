Norman Kugel - square.png

Norman was a lieutenant colonel in the US Army. He served for 23 and a half years. He fought in Vietnam. He was stationed in Germany for 3 years. In the later part of his time in the US Army, he changed to part-time. He started working for the Newark, DE, police department. He was a sergeant there. Normal worked for the Newark Police department for a total of 23 years. Thank you for your service. 

