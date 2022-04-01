Norman was a lieutenant colonel in the US Army. He served for 23 and a half years. He fought in Vietnam. He was stationed in Germany for 3 years. In the later part of his time in the US Army, he changed to part-time. He started working for the Newark, DE, police department. He was a sergeant there. Normal worked for the Newark Police department for a total of 23 years. Thank you for your service.
Trending Now
-
Safety Concerns Raised After Deadly Crash
-
Former Miss Delaware Discusses Alopecia Following Oscars Controversy
-
State Auditor Kathy McGuiness Re-Indicted by Grand Jury
-
Indian River S.D. Announces New Last Day Of School
-
New Road Bridge Project Expected To Provide Long-Term Benefits, Short-Term Headaches