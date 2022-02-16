...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 6 PM EST
THURSDAY...
...GALE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Small Craft Advisory, south winds 15 to 25 kt
with gusts up to 30 kt and rough waters expected. For the Gale
Watch, southwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt and
very rough waters possible.
* WHERE...Delaware Bay.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 5 AM to 6 PM EST
Thursday. For the Gale Watch, from Thursday evening through
Friday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
&&