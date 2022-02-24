Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers this afternoon. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Occasional rain. Low around 35F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.