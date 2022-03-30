Richard joined the military after graduating from High school and has served over 30 yrs. He served in multiple tours including Desert Storm, Bosnia, Kosovo, Afganistan, and Iraq. Many awards over the years including two Bronze Stars, and Legion of Merit. Thank you for serving our country.
Trending Now
-
Safety Concerns Raised After Deadly Crash
-
Loved Ones Speak Out After a Fatal Officer-involved Shooting in Dewey
-
Milford Welcoming New Businesses To The City
-
Former Miss Delaware Discusses Alopecia Following Oscars Controversy
-
Amazon's Seaford Delivery Station Benefiting Online Shoppers & Local Economy