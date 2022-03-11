...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM EST SATURDAY TO 10 AM EDT
SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
very rough waters expected.
* WHERE...Delaware Bay.
* WHEN...From 10 AM EST Saturday to 10 AM EDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
