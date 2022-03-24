Milton, DE (19968)

Today

Thunderstorms likely early, then mainly cloudy overnight with light rain possible. Areas of patchy fog. Low around 50F. SSE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely early, then mainly cloudy overnight with light rain possible. Areas of patchy fog. Low around 50F. SSE winds shifting to W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.