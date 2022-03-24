Robert "Bob" Roth enlisted in the USAF in September 1987 and retired in 2007. He was a C5 loadmaster flying numerous missions including EOF/ OIF missions. Bob has been a volunteer firefighter and EMT with Frederica volunteer fire company since 2008. He has held positions of Fire Captain, Assistant Chief, Board member, Vice president, and training officer. He is a volunteer with the National Desert Storm War Memorial representing the State of Delaware. He has dedicated his life to helping others.
