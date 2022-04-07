Ryan has been a member of the Georgetown Fire Co. Station 77 for 10 years. He is a third-generation firefighter with Georgetown. Ryan is also a dispatcher at Sussex County Emergency Operations Center.
Rain showers this morning with numerous thunderstorms developing during the afternoon hours. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 61F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Thunderstorms this evening, then skies turning partly cloudy after midnight. Low near 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: April 7, 2022 @ 9:55 am
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southeast to east winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts to 25 kt and choppy waters expected. * WHERE...Delaware Bay waters south of East Point NJ to Slaughter Beach DE. * WHEN...Until 6 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&