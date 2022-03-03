Stephen has been an inspiration to many he has served with or mentored in his many years of service. From many overseas deployments and a continuous desire to help people, he is a great servicemember. He has since retired but is always ready for the next adventure. Stephen is a great friend and brother to all.
