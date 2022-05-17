SteveFKoester-square.png

Retired in 2017 after 35 years of service. Marines for 6 years, Maryland Army National Guard for 9 years, and Airforce for 20 years. He’s an Operation Enduring Freedom veteran, after deploying due to 9/11. Meritorious Service Medal, Airforce commendation, Airforce Achievement Medal, Army commendation, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Airforce Expeditionary Medal with Gold Border 1st Sergeant Special Duty ribbon, 1st Sergeant of Year recipient, Honor Guard of the Year recipient, among a few decorations. Thank you for your service.

