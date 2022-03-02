We salute Tammy L. Watson - Tammy L. Watson has been with the Wicomico County Sheriff's Department for 21 years. She is well known by all and these Police Communications Officers are our very "FIRST RESPONDERS" to incoming calls. If the call is not handled correctly and efficiently the deputies are not able to respond and assist as needed! It is a matter of life and death in many instances. She deserves special recognition for her many double shifts and constant devotion to her position and to our community!
